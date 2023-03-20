Miranda (shoulder) is expected to play first base for the Twins on Tuesday in their Grapefruit League contest versus the Rays, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Miranda has been limited to designated hitter duties while he works through some soreness in his right shoulder, but he's been throwing from 120 feet without issue lately. The plan is to mostly play him at third base this season and the club would like to get him into some spring games at the hot corner, but they could ease him back into things are first base initially, especially if Alex Kirilloff (wrist) isn't available. The shoulder has not affected Miranda at the plate, which his 1.079 OPS and three homers this spring can attest.