Miranda went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 9-0 win over the Royals.

Miranda continues to hit well in August -- he's gone 17-for-55 (.309) through 14 games this month. Six of those have been multi-hit efforts. The corner infielder is up to a .283/.330/.461 slash line with 11 home runs, 49 RBI, 29 runs scored, one stolen base and 15 doubles through 288 plate appearances, and he's emerged as a fixture in the heart of the Twins' order.