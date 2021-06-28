The Twins promoted Miranda from Double-A Wichita to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

After a down season between two affiliates in 2019, Miranda has returned from minor-league baseball's one-year layoff with a vengeance. The 22-year-old earned his first call-up to Triple-A after decimating Double-A pitching to the tune of a .345/.408/.588 slash line with 13 home runs and a minuscule 11.5 percent strikeout rate across 218 plate appearances. In addition to his exploits at the plate, Miranda has picked up double-digit starts at first base, second base and third base, signaling that the Twins could be preparing him for a utility role if and when he arrives in the majors.