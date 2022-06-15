Miranda will start at first base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Miranda will draw his fifth start in a row, despite seeing his five-game hitting streak come to an end in Tuesday's 5-0 loss with an 0-for-3, two-strikeout performance. The rookie has indirectly benefited from the Twins missing some lineup regulars in the past couple of weeks, but as long as Jorge Polanco's sore back doesn't force him to the 10-day injured list, Miranda could be moving to a part-time role soon.