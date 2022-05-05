Miranda will start at first base and bat eighth Thursday against the Orioles, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Miranda will pick up his fourth straight start since his promotion from Triple-A St. Paul on Monday, including his third straight at first base. Though he'll be sitting Thursday against Orioles right-hander Spenser Watkins, the lefty-hitting Luis Arraez is still expected to see steady work at first base against right-handed pitching, but the Twins could still find at-bats for Miranda by moving him to third base or deploying him as a designated hitter. Miranda will have to pick up the pace at the plate to ensure he sticks as a regular in the lineup, however; he's off to a 1-for-13 start to his big-league career.