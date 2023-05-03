site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Jose Miranda: Getting breather
Miranda is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.
Miranda received his first day off of the season Sunday and will take a seat again Wednesday. Willi Castro is at third base in his place.
