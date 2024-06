Miranda is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Miranda will head to the bench Wednesday, but he should have a relatively firm grasp on a near-everyday role for the Twins after Minnesota recently optioned Alex Kirilloff (back) to the minors before reversing the transaction and placing him on the 10-day injured list. The 26-year-old has earned his way into steadier playing time by maintaining a .875 OPS through his first 15 games of June.