Miranda will start at third base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the White Sox, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Miranda will crack the lineup for the fourth time in five games, this time filling in for a resting Gio Urshela at the hot corner. The designated-hitter spot may represent Miranda's clearest path to a full-time gig at the moment, as Gary Sanchez is expected to move off the non-defensive role to take over as the Twins' No. 1 catcher with Ryan Jeffers (thumb) having been placed on the injured list earlier this weekend. The Twins should get Miguel Sano (knee) back from the 60-day IL following the All-Star break, however, with he and Miranda likely to vie for one spot in the team's everyday lineup.