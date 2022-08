Miranda went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blue Jays.

In his last 12 games, Miranda has gone 17-for-44 (.386) with five extra-base hits and 14 RBI. The 24-year-old is seeing most of his time at the corner infield spots lately as he continues to force his way into the lineup. The recent surge has him up to a .277/.325/.477 slash line with 11 homers, 46 RBI, 28 runs scored, 14 doubles and a stolen base through 70 contests.