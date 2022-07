Miranda is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Miranda is without a clear path to an everyday playing time, but the Twins should continue to carve out a part-time role for the rookie while he's swinging a hot bat. Though he'll be on the bench Tuesday, Miranda had started in six of the Twins' past seven games while going 6-for-22 with two home runs, a double, two walks, seven RBI and three runs.