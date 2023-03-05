Miranda (shoulder) is in the lineup as the designated hitter and hitting second in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.
Miranda has been dealing with a sore shoulder that has kept him out of the lineup for the past few days. The infielder is expected to be ready for Opening Day, but may be limited to first base and designated hitter in the early part of the campaign.
