The Twins are expected to option Miranda to Triple-A St. Paul prior to Wednesday's game against the Padres, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Minnesota has yet to confirm the transaction, but Miranda is expected to cede his spot on the 26-man active roster to infielder Kyle Farmer (mouth), who is due to return from the 10-day injured list. While Miranda's impending demotion is shocking on the surface following his impressive rookie campaign in 2022, the 24-year-old is in the midst of a prolonged funk at the plate. He's gone just 6-for-36 over his last 10 games and is slashing .220/.275/.318 on the season, with his .593 OPS representing a 158-point drop from 2022. Ideally, Miranda will be in store for a brief stint in the minors to regain confidence and get his timing back at the plate before he steps back into an everyday role with the Twins at third base. In the meantime, the Twins are likely to turn to a combination of Farmer and Willi Castro to handle the hot corner.