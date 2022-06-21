Miranda is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians.

Miranda has posted an .884 OPS in June and seems to be hitting his stride after a rough start to his big-league career, but he may have to settle for a part-time role following the recent call-up of Alex Kirilloff from Triple-A St. Paul. The rookie will take a seat against a right-handed starting pitcher (Aaron Civale) for the second time in three games while Kirilloff starts at first base and Gary Sanchez serves as the Twins' designated hitter.