Mirando went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Twins.

Miranda found himself on base in the second, third, fifth and eighth inning, although his last time getting on was due to a fielder's choice. He came across to put the Twins up 3-1 in the fifth after walking in the inning. The 24-year-old has begun to turn things around at the plate, tallying seven hits over his last five games after he had just 14 total over his first 17 games. Miranda has yet to leave the yard thus far, and hopefully his recent surge is a sign of better things to come.