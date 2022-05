Miranda is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

Miranda is on the bench for the third time in five games and appears to have lost hold of an everyday role following Luis Arraez's recent return from the COVID-19 injured list. The rookie has thus far had a rough introduction to the majors, hitting .096 with a 20.4 percent strikeout rate across 54 plate appearances. If playing time grows more scarce for Miranda, he could be headed back to Triple-A St. Paul in short order.