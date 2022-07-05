Miranda will start at third base and bat seventh in Tuesday's game against the White Sox.

Miranda will pick up his third start in a row and has now replaced Gio Urshela at third base on two of those occasions. Now that the Twins have nearly all of their key everyday players back from the injured list, the hot corner looks as though it could represent Miranda's most realistic path to consistent playing time moving forward. Urshela still remains atop the depth chart, but Miranda has outperformed him since the rookie was called up from Triple-A St. Paul on May 30. In the month-plus since that time, Miranda has produced an .824 OPS, a mark 89 points higher than Urshela's.