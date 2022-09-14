Miranda went 2-for-2 with a home run, two total RBI and two walks in a 6-3 win over the Royals on Tuesday.

Miranda supplied an RBI single in the third inning and a solo homer in the fifth. The corner infielder has been steady at the plate in September, going 14-for-40 (.350) with five extra-base hits, seven RBI and seven walks over his last 11 games. The 24-year-old rookie is up to a .279/.337/.459 slash line with 15 homers, 63 RBI, 38 runs scored, one stolen base and 20 doubles through 103 games this year.