The Twins recalled Miranda from Triple-A St. Paul on Monday.
As anticipated, the 23-year-old Miranda will receive his first call to the big leagues in the wake of Miguel Sano (knee) and Kyle Garlick (calf) landing on the 10-day injured list. Miranda has turned in a modest .737 OPS over 95 plate appearances at St. Paul this season, but he was named the Twins' minor league player of the year in 2021 after hitting .344 with 62 extra-base hits between stops at Triple-A and Double-A Wichita. Though he doesn't have a direct path to an everyday role with the big club, Miranda's ability to play three infield spots and potentially serve as a designated hitter should allow to pick up at least a handful of starts during his initial taste of the big leagues.