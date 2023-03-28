Miranda (shoulder) is expected to start at third base on Opening Day, MLB.com reports. He started at third base in Monday's spring training win over Pittsburgh and went 3-for-4 with two doubles. He's hitting .325 with five home runs and a 1.225 OPS this spring.

Miranda was limited to DH and first base for most of spring training due to a sore throwing shoulder. He's started the past two spring games at third base and looks set for everyday duty once the regular season begins. His sore shoulder wasn't an issue at the plate as Miranda had a tremendous spring with five home runs.