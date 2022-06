Miranda is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Miranda has produced three home runs while batting .318 over his last six starts, but his playing time could grow more scarce with Max Kepler recently returning from the restricted list and with Carlos Correa (illness) on track to come off the COVID-19-related injured list Wednesday. The rookie will be taking a seat Tuesday for only the third time in the Twins' last nine contests.