Miranda went 5-for-5 with three doubles, four runs and three RBI during Thursday's 12-3 win over the Tigers.

Despite Thursday's game being called after seven innings due to inclement weather, Miranda had his first career five-hit game, besting his previous total of three hits. The outing also extended Miranda's hit streak to eight games, a stretch where he's 15-for-30 with 10 RBI. Although Miranda had been a regular piece of the Twins' lineup anyway, he'll own an even more secure role while Royce Lewis (groin) is shelved.