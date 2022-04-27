Miranda is hitting .236 with one home run and a .667 OPS through 17 games at Triple-A St. Paul.

Miranda entered spring training with an outside shot to win a role in the majors, but a callup in the near future now looks very unlikely. Miranda's slow start in the minors isn't anything to be overly concerned about given the small sample size, although he's striking out a tad more (16.5% K%), but he's not forcing the issue to be called up. Meanwhile, the Twins are getting decent production at third base between Luis Arraez and Gio Urshela. An injury in the majors could always change the equation, but Miranda will likely need to put in a long hot stretch at Triple-A before getting consideration.