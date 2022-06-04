Miranda went 2-for-4 with two homers and three RBI in Friday's 9-3 win over the Blue Jays.

The rookie launched a solo shot off Yusei Kikuchi in the second innings and a two-run blast off Trevor Richards in the sixth as part of a five-homer night for the Twins' offense. Miranda has four hits in 14 at-bats since returning to the majors May 30, with three of them leaving the yard, but his five strikeouts over that stretch remain the biggest obstacle between the 23-year-old and a regular role in the big leagues.