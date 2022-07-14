Miranda went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run Wednesday against the Brewers.
Miranda was the hero Wednesday as he slugged a walk-off home run in the ninth inning -- his eighth long ball of the season. He's started 11 of the Twins' last 14 games -- primarily at first base -- and after the performance, he's hitting .348 with four home runs, 16 RBI and five runs scored in that span. Though Miranda isn't locked into a single position, he has certainly helped his cause to remain a regular in the lineup with his recent performance. Overall on the season, Miranda owns a .260/.299/.463 line across 187 plate appearances.