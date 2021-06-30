Miranda went 5-for-6 with three home runs, a double, four runs and six RBI in Triple-A St. Paul's 15-4 win over St. Paul on Tuesday.

After getting called up from Double-A Wichita on Monday, Miranda made his Triple-A debut Tuesday, and it couldn't have gone any better. A relatively unheralded prospect heading into 2021, Miranda has put himself in the conversation for a second-half call-up after dazzling at Double-A and in his first game at Triple-A. Over 224 plate appearances between the two affiliates, Miranda has supplied a .360/.420/.645 slash line while striking out only 11.2 percent of the time.