Miranda singled and scored in the first inning before ripping an RBI double off Lance Lynn in the bottom of the third frame. He later added another single later in the contest. The three-hit performance was his third consecutive game with multiple hits, going 8-for-14 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored over that stretch. Miranda is now batting .273 with 15 homers, 65 RBI, 44 runs and a stolen base over 117 games this season.