Miranda went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run in Wednesday's victory over the Yankees.

Miranda ripped an RBI single off Nestor Cortes in the bottom of the fourth frame before later adding a double, a run and a two-RBI single. It was the third time in his last four starts where he's recorded multiple hits, going 8-for-16 with two homers, two doubles, seven RBI and four runs in those contests. With Carlos Correa now back in the fold following a stint on the COVID list, it may be difficult for Miranda to start on a consistent basis, but his recent stretch has certainly helped his chances to crack the lineup.