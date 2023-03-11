Miranda (shoulder) began a throwing progression Friday without issues, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Shoulder soreness popped up for Miranda early in camp and forced him to withdraw from the World Baseball Classic. Whether or not he'll be able to handle the hot corner by Opening Day is unclear, but he'll at least be able to serve as the designated hitter, the position he's been playing so far this spring.
