Miranda went 3-for-7 with a solo home run and a double while starting both ends of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Guardians.

Miranda started at third base for a resting Gio Urshela in the early game, then stepped in for the lefty-hitting Alex Kirilloff in the nightcap while the Twins brought southpaw Konnor Pilkington to the hill. Prior to Tuesday, Miranda hadn't started in any of the Twins' previous three contests, and the rookie may have to settle for a short-side platoon role after Jorge Polanco (back) returned from the injured list for the second game of the twin bill to create further crowding in the Minnesota infield.