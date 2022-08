Miranda went 2-for-5 with one RBI in Sunday's loss against the Blue Jays.

The 24-year-old continues to rake, with Sunday marking his second straight two-hit effort. Now hitting .352 since the beginning of July, Miranda is living up to his prospect pedigree. The Twins have moved him more regularly into the cleanup spot in the order, and that has allowed him to rank fourth in the majors in RBI since the beginning of July.