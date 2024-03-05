Miranda (shoulder) will focus on playing first base when he returns to the field this week, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Miranda has been limited to DH so far this spring. "We think he can really fit [there, but] it's a position he hasn't played a ton," said manager Rocco Baldelli.

Miranda underwent offseason surgery to remove scar tissue from his right labrum and rotator cuff. He's 3-for-8 with a double in three games this spring. Miranda appears set to begin the season at Triple-A barring an injury elsewhere on the roster, so it will be interesting to see if he's limited to first base in the minors as well.