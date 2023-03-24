Miranda (shoulder) will start at third base for the Twins during Saturday's Grapefruit League game versus Atlanta, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Miranda has been limited to designated hitter and more recently first base duties while coming back from a sore right shoulder, but he's finally ready to test things out from the hot corner. He's slated to see most of his playing time at third base during the regular season, although Miranda could be eased into start there in the early going.