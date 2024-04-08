Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Monday that Miranda could play third base "maybe a couple times a week," Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Miranda is starting at third base Monday versus the Dodgers after being recalled earlier in the day, and there is an opening for playing time there while Royce Lewis (quad) is sidelined. However, the Twins see Miranda as mainly a first baseman and designated hitter at this point, and those positions are more difficult to crack right now. In other words, it sounds like he'll be a part-time player for the time being.