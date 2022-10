Miranda (mouth) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Miranda had been included in the Twins' initial lineup for Wednesday, but the Twins opted to hold him out for the season finale and give him more time to move past the mouth contusion he suffered when he was hit by a pitch Tuesday. He'll close out his rookie campaign with a .268 average, 15 home runs, 66 RBI and 45 runs over 124 games.