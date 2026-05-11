Rojas (1-0) was credited with the win during Sunday's game against the Guardians. He allowed one run on five hits and three walks while striking out five across 3.1 innings.

Rojas entered Sunday's game in the second inning after Andrew Morris logged a scoreless first frame on just six pitches. Rojas was able to hold his own, tossing 34 strikes on 60 pitches while recording 11 first-pitch strikes, and it was enough for him to come away with the first major-league victory of his career. He was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul prior to Sunday's contest, but it's possible that Rojas sticks around with the big club in a bulk-relief role given the injuries to the Twins' rotation.