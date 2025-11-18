The Twins selected Rojas' contract from Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Acquired from the Blue Jays in the Louis Varland trade, Rojas struggled in eight starts for St. Paul down the stretch, holding a 6.59 ERA and 28:23 K:BB over 27.1 innings. However, the 22-year-old southpaw has swing-and-miss stuff, having fanned 90 in 69 frames between all minor-league stops in 2025. Rojas is now on the 40-man roster and protected from the Rule 5 Draft.