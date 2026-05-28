Twins' Kendry Rojas: Re-entering rotation Thursday

Rojas is slated to start Thursday's game against the White Sox at Rate Field, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

The Twins had previously been listing Taj Bradley as their starter for Thursday, but he'll instead be pushed back to Friday in Pittsburgh while the team temporarily expands its rotation to six men in order to make room for Rojas. Since being recalled from Triple-A St. Paul on May 10, Rojas has made four appearances (three starts) and has logged a 1.46 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 14:7 K:BB across 12.1 innings. Rojas hasn't tossed more than four frames or 60 pitches in any of his appearances with Minnesota this season, so he could struggle to reach the five innings he would need to qualify for a win. The Twins have Simeon Woods Richardson available out of the bullpen as a fresh arm capable of covering multiple innings once Rojas exits the game.