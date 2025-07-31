The Twins acquired Rojas and Alan Roden from the Blue Jays on Thursday in exchange for Louis Varland and Ty France, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Rojas was one of Toronto's top pitching prospects and helped the organization to acquire some bullpen help at the deadline. The 22-year-old has seen action across four minor-league levels this season and has a 3.46 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 62:9 K:BB across 41.2 innings. He's made just four appearances at Double-A and one at Triple-A, so he'll likely need more time in the upper minors before making his MLB debut.