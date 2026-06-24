Twins' Kendry Rojas: Uneven in short spot start

Rojas allowed one run on one hit and three walks while striking out four batters over two innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Rojas got a chance to start Tuesday after Joe Ryan was scratched due to an illness. Rojas had thrown just 33 pitches in his lone rehab appearance after being activated off the IL on Sunday following a triceps injury, so he wasn't expected to go very deep, and that indeed proved to be the case. With that said, the lefty probably could have covered more innings if not for his lack of control -- he needed 50 pitches to cover two frames, with only 25 of his offerings going for strikes. On the plus side, Rojas struck out four and managed to work around his wildness to allow just one run. Ultimately, it was Austin Voth who took on a starter's workload in his first appearance as a Twin, eating up four innings with 96 pitches. Neither Rojas nor Voth figures to enter the rotation since Ryan has been cleared to return Wednesday.