Farmer, who had surgery to reset four of his bottom teeth and suture lacerations on his lip after getting hit by a pitch, was at Target Field on Thursday getting a workout in, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Farmer did not suffer a fractured jaw or a concussion and did not need his jaw wired shut after getting struck in the face by a Lucas Giolito pitch, so he may be able to return sooner than first expected. There's no timetable for his return, but it sounds like he's making progress.