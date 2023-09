Farmer went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Monday's 20-6 win over the Guardians.

Farmer slugged one of the Twins' three home runs against position player David Fry, who covered the final four innings of the contest to save the Guardians bullpen in a game Cleveland was already trailing by 10 runs when he took over in the top of the sixth. The 33-year-old utility player is now up to nine home runs on the season, with three coming in his last seven games.