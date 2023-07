Farmer went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, one double and two additional RBI in Saturday's win over the Athletics.

After going without a home run in 23 games, Farmer took Freddy Tarnok yard in the seventh inning for his fifth long ball of the campaign. The multi-hit effort broke Farmer out of a slump where he was 5-for-34 (.147) in his last 14 games.