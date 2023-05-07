Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Sunday that Farmer is "really close" to being activated from the 10-day injured list, with the transaction expected to come as soon as Tuesday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Farmer is out of the lineup for Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday after going 3-for-11 with two doubles and a walk through the first three games of his rehab assignment. He's scheduled to undergo a procedure Monday to get some wires removed from his mouth, but assuming all goes well, Farmer could be cleared to resume game action with the big club. Once he's reinstated, Farmer will likely serve as a utility infielder for Minnesota.