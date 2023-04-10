Farmer will start at third base and bat seventh in Monday's game against the White Sox.

Farmer will remain in the lineup for the fifth game in a row, with the utility infielder now drawing a start at his third different spot while regular third baseman Jose Miranda handles designated-hitter duties in place of a resting Byron Buxton. Though Farmer will likely see his playing time fade when the Twins are at full strength, he should have a path to regular starts versus left-handed pitching and part-time duty versus righties while all of Max Kepler (knee), Jorge Polanco (knee), Alex Kirilloff (wrist) and Royce Lewis (knee) are on the injured list and while Joey Gallo (side) is day-to-day.