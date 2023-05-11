Farmer (mouth) went 1-for-3 in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-innings win over the Padres.
Farmer missed nearly a month after needing surgery to repair the damage from when he got hit by a pitch versus the White Sox on April 12. The versatile infielder went 0-for-11 in the four games before his injury. He's slashing .235/.289/.353 with a home run, five RBI, six runs scored and no stolen bases through 38 plate appearances this season. Farmer and Willi Castro are expected to share time at third base following Jose Miranda's demotion to Triple-A St. Paul. If it becomes a strict platoon, the righty-hitting Farmer would be on the short side of it.