Farmer had successful surgery on his lower lip and bottom teeth Wednesday, source reports.
Farmer luckily avoided a fractured jaw after getting hit in the face in the fourth inning of Wednesday's game against the White Sox. Per source, Farmer will have external stitches removed in a week, making a stint on the 10-day IL seem even more likely for the 32-year-old infielder. While Farmer is out, Kyle Garlick is a prime candidate to be called up from Triple-A and replace Farmer on the major-league roster.