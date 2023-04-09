Farmer went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and three RBI in Saturday's 9-6 victory over the Astros.

Farmer hit a three-run home run, his first of the season, a day after a game-winning hit in extra innings. Farmer has started the last two games at second base and is getting consistent playing time even when he doesn't start as he has typically replaced Nick Gordon at second base as a pinch hitter as the two somewhat platoon with Jorge Polanco on the injured list. Even when Polanco returns, Farmer should still get plenty of playing time each week in a utility role.