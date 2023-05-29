Farmer is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.

With Royce Lewis (knee) starting at third base in his return from the 60-day injured list and with Carlos Correa having recently overcome a foot issue, Farmer no longer appears to have a clear path to steady playing time on the left side of the infield. He could challenge Edouard Julien for work at the keystone, but neither player will be anything more than a stopgap solution at the position with Jorge Polanco (hamstring) seemingly close to a return from the 10-day IL. After starting in each of the last nine games, Farmer looks set to see a big downturn in opportunities while he transitions into more of a utility role.