Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Wednesday that Farmer will need surgery to realign his teeth, John Shipley of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Farmer managed to avoid a fractured jaw after getting struck in the face by a Lucas Giolito pitch in Wednesday afternoon's win over the White Sox, but he's going to need extended time off following the dental procedure. Kyle Garlick could join the Twins ahead of Thursday's series opener at Yankee Stadium. Farmer had been getting regular playing time as a utility infielder while batting .226 with a .641 OPS through 35 plate appearances.