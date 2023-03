Farmer is not in the lineup for Thursday's Opening Day game against the Royals.

Jose Miranda is ready to play third base after battling a shoulder injury early in spring training, and the Twins will go with Joey Gallo and Nick Gordon on the right side of the infield against right-hander Zack Greinke. Trevor Larnach gets the start in left field. Farmer hit .308 with four homers during exhibition play and figures to be active early on -- just not as an everyday starter.